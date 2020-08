The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Aug. 14

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020:

There are 121,234 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 60,917 confirmed (including 5,715 deaths, 53,441 resolved)

_ Ontario: 40,367 confirmed (including 2,787 deaths, 36,689 resolved)

_ Alberta: 11,969 confirmed (including 220 deaths, 10,713 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 4,274 confirmed (including 196 deaths, 3,500 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 1,511 confirmed (including 20 deaths, 1,325 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,071 confirmed (including 64 deaths, 1,007 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 588 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 377 resolved), 15 presumptive

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 268 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 263 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 180 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 169 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 41 confirmed (including 36 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 121,234 (15 presumptive, 121,219 confirmed including 9,015 deaths, 107,551 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press