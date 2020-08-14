S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading as the materials and financial sectors fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.57 points at 16,462.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.87 points at 27,804.85. The S&P 500 index was down 3.82 points at 3,369.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 6.73 points at 11,049.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.50 cents US compared with 75.66 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was down 16 cents at US$42.08 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nearly eight cents at US$2.26 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.40 at US$1,962.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly a nickel at US$2.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.

