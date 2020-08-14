Man charged for allegedly removing, destroying 'Indigenous Lives Matter' signs

Police said some of the signs were later found burned at a nearby property

Police say several of the signs were removed from lawns overnight on Tuesday in the Main Street and Mill Dam Court area

York regional police have charged a man with mischief and uttering threats after an investigation into the removal of “Indigenous Lives Matter” signs from lawns in Schomberg, Ont.

On Thursday, police executed a warrant and a suspect was arrested without incident.

Daniel Sather, 39, of King Township, was arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.