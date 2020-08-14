Loading articles...

Man charged for allegedly removing, destroying 'Indigenous Lives Matter' signs

York regional police have charged a man with mischief and uttering threats after an investigation into the removal of “Indigenous Lives Matter” signs from lawns in Schomberg, Ont.

Police say several of the signs were removed from lawns overnight on Tuesday in the Main Street and Mill Dam Court area.

Police said some of the signs were later found burned at a nearby property.

On Thursday, police executed a warrant and a suspect was arrested without incident.

Daniel Sather, 39, of King Township, was arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

