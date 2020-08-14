Loading articles...

The Raptors are back, and ready to repeat. Here’s why this team is unique.

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) keeps the ball from Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

In today’s Big Story podcast, what the Toronto Raptors are attempting has never been done before— they’re trying to shed a superstar and get even better. When the reigning champs begin the NBA Playoffs Monday against Brooklyn, they’ll do so with a better winning percentage than they managed with Kawhi Leonard shutting down opponents and filling the bucket.

What makes this group so special? How do they go about winning games against teams that feature Hall of Famers at the top of their rosters? What will they have to do to thrive in a star-driven playoff series? What’s their biggest weakness? And can they really, actually win another NBA title?

GUEST: Michael Grange, Sportsnet

