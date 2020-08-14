PP-Dem-Pres-All,100

Loading articles...

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

Connecticut

706 of 728 precincts – 97 per cent

x-Joe Biden, 210,473 – 85 per cent

Bernie Sanders, 28,921 – 12 per cent

Uncommitted, 5,771 – 2 per cent

Tulsi Gabbard, 3,354 – 1 per cent

The Associated Press

