Loading articles...

Police: 2 officers killed by rebels in Indian-held Kashmir

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

SRINAGAR, India — Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir attacked a police party in the disputed region’s main city Friday, killing two police officials and injuring another, police said.

Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said militants sprayed bullets at the police party from a narrow lane on a busy highway in Srinagar amid heightened security to counter any possible rebel attacks on the eve of India’s independence day on Saturday.

Reinforcements of counterinsurgency police and soldiers were search in the area for the attackers.

None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kumar said police have identified the attackers and would soon “neutralize” them.

The attack comes amid near daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian soldiers along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
COLLISION - Bloor and Parliament. Bloor is closed in both directions between Sherbourne and Castle Frank Rd.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
It’s Friday! And pretty much a repeat of yesterday ☀️ just lower humidity with east wind for #Toronto GTA. Saturday…
Latest Weather
Read more