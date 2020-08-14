Loading articles...

PM confirms two Canadians among those killed by deadly Aug. 4 Beirut explosion

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that two Canadians are among those killed in last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut.

In a written statement, Trudeau offers his “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of the two Canadians.

He says his thoughts remain with other Canadians injured or missing as a result of the tragedy.

Trudeau does not disclose the names but CBC reports that one of the two dead Canadians is a three-year-old girl, Alexandra Naggear, who suffered a head injury from the impact of the explosion and died in hospital two days later.

The Aug. 4 blast has been blamed on negligent storage of tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

It killed more than 150 people, injured thousands more and levelled large swaths of Beirut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 14, 2020.

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

