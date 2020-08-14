Peel officers save young boy from falling from 6th floor apartment window

Four Peel police officers are being credited with saving a young boy after he was found dangling outside of a Mississauga apartment building window late Friday afternoon.

Police said the initial reports said a child was hanging from a balcony rail of a sixth-floor apartment building on Forestwood Drive, which is in the Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West area.

Investigators said the seven-year-old boy was playing near a window when he somehow slipped out. The mother heard the boy’s cries for help but wasn’t unable to pull him inside. She was quickly losing hold of the child when the officers broke down the apartment’s door, smashed a window and pulled the child to safety, police said.

The child was not injured in the incident, but two officers suffered minor injuries due to broken glass, police said.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews thanked Const. Ihor Palchynskyy, Const. Alvin Bailey, Sgt. Shaun Stanley and Const. Martin Boreczek for their quick work.

“Quick thinking and even faster reaction by 4 uniformed officers,” he said in a tweet Friday night. “Great work by all #EverydayHero.”