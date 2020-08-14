Loading articles...

Peel officers save young boy from falling from 6th floor apartment window

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 11:45 pm EDT

Four Peel Regional Police officers are being credited with saving a young child that was dangling from an apartment window on Aug. 14, 2020. (TWITTER/@DeputyAndrews)

Four Peel police officers are being credited with saving a young boy after he was found dangling outside of a Mississauga apartment building window late Friday afternoon.

Police said the initial reports said a child was hanging from a balcony rail of a sixth-floor apartment building on Forestwood Drive, which is in the Erindale Station Road and Dundas Street West area.

Investigators said the seven-year-old boy was playing near a window when he somehow slipped out.  The mother heard the boy’s cries for help but wasn’t unable to pull him inside.  She was quickly losing hold of the child when the officers broke down the apartment’s door, smashed a window and pulled the child to safety, police said.

The child was not injured in the incident, but two officers suffered minor injuries due to broken glass, police said.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews thanked Const. Ihor Palchynskyy, Const. Alvin Bailey, Sgt. Shaun Stanley and Const. Martin Boreczek for their quick work.

“Quick thinking and even faster reaction by 4 uniformed officers,” he said in a tweet Friday night. “Great work by all #EverydayHero.”

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
FULL CLOSURE - The Don Valley Parkway is now closed in both directions until 5am Monday morning for maintenance. #NBDVP #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:38 PM
Today is the 10th consecutive dry day in #Toronto, tomorrow will be the 11th. That streak should end on Sunday
Latest Weather
Read more