Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Mexico sanctions 1,040 immigration officers for corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 14, 2020 7:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Friday more than 1,040 immigration officers have been referred to the internal affairs office or forced to quit after they were caught demanding bribes and other acts of corruption.
Immigration head Francisco Garduño said that the current administration has put cameras in immigration offices, and they captured some surprising acts., including extortion of migrants by officials.
Slips for appointments at immigration offices were sometimes sold by agency employees when they should have been distributed for free, and some employees demanded bribes to accept visa or other applications. Others recommended informal assistants known as “coyotes” who charge for services rather than helping migrants solve their problems.
Garduño said the problem is being addressed, adding that migrants who come to Mexico by legal routes “deserve all our attentions.”