Hague police arrest more than 20 amid overnight rioting

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Rioters on rooftops and streets threw stones, eggs and fireworks at police overnight during a second night of unrest in a low-income neighbourhood of The Hague, Dutch police said Friday.

More than 20 people were arrested for offences including incitement, public violence and assaulting a police officer, police said in a statement. On Thursday night, the municipality imposed an emergency order that gave police extra powers to detain people.

Young people in the neighbourhood have been clashing with police for two nights since water authorities acted to stop people opening fire hydrants to cool off amid a weeklong heatwave.

In the early hours of Friday, youths damaged two police vehicles as riot officers moved in to restore calm. The neighbourhood was peaceful by Friday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press

