Man, woman charged in year-long fraud investigation in GTA

Police say the alleged fraudsters bilked the investors out of over $3.5 million

Investigation focused on fraudulent companies, Mac Glamour Ltd., Infy Trading Incorporated, and B + E investments

Toronto police have charged a man and woman in a year-long fraud investigation dubbed Project Cosmo that allegedly involved a cosmetic Ponzi scheme targeting the Filipino community in North York and elsewhere in the GTA.

Police allege Mac Glamour recruited victims to register second mortgages, loans, cash and other equity to invest in the future of the company. The investors were allegedly lured with promises of large payouts that never materialized.

On Wednesday, members of the Financial Crimes and Fraud units executed a search warrant in the Yong Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Glenda Esteves, 45, and Teddy Lee Esteves, 44, both of Toronto were arrested. They are facing charges of fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document, and laundering the proceeds of crime.