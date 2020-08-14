Loading articles...

DVP closed this weekend for annual maintenance

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 5:47 am EDT

The on-ramp to the northbound Don Valley Parkway from Dundas Street East is closed due to weather on Aug. 21, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

Drivers will be without the Don Valley Parkway all weekend long due to its annual maintenance.

The DVP will shut down at 11 p.m. Friday from the Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401. It is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure also impacts some of the major ActiveTO road closures, including the weekly shutdown along Lakeshore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue.

The city is also reminding drivers that enforcement for residential on-street permit parking resumes on Friday after being on hold since the start of the pandemic.

