Person injured in Vaughan shooting: York police

A person is in hospital following a shooting in Vaughan Friday night, police said.

York Regional Police said they received a call at around 8:14 p.m. for a report of gunfire on Dalhousie Street, which is in the Kiping Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Investigators said they located one adult at a local hospital. The victim is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.