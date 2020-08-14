Loading articles...

SIU investigating after woman injured in crash near Bloor and Parliament

Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing after a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in St. James Town early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street East and Parliament Street just after 2 a.m.

Police said officers were responding to the sounds of gunshots in the area and that there was some sort of pursuit involved. No further information was released.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The area is closed to traffic.

