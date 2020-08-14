Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Around 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Brass Rail
by News staff
Posted Aug 14, 2020 9:08 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 14, 2020 at 9:15 am EDT
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Summary
Toronto Public Health says around 550 people may have been exposed to the virus at the Brass Rail
The employee who tested positive worked at the establishment Aug. 4-8
Toronto Public Health says it is working to notify people who visited the Brass Rail Tavern after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The health agency says around 550 people may have been exposed to the virus at the strip club.
The employee who tested positive was working on the following dates and times:
Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5
Aug. 5 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 6
Aug. 7 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Aug. 8
Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Aug. 9
Health officials are advising anyone who was at the Brass Rail on those dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their last visit during that timeframe.
“TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing,” Toronto Public Health said in a release.
“TPH is also notifying individuals directly who provided their name and contact information in the establishment’s contact tracing log.”
