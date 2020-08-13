Loading articles...

Woman found with 'obvious signs of trauma' in Brampton garage

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle on Nov. 6, 2015. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found in a garage in Brampton.

Peel paramedics were called to the home at Treeline Boulevard and Linstock Road just after 7 p.m.

The woman was found with obvious signs of trauma. Police says it’s unknown what caused her injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There have been no further details released.

More to come

