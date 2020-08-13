Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
WE Charity laying off staff, looking to sell real estate in Toronto
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 13, 2020 10:52 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 11:05 am EDT
Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Summary
In Toronto, 22 full-time employees will be laid off and another 59 employees won't have their contracts renewed
WE Charity says its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and "recent events"
WE has been embroiled in a political controversy since the feds chose it to run a now-abandoned youth volunteer program
WE Charity is scaling back its operations, making dozens of layoffs in Canada and the United Kingdom and looking to sell some of its real estate holdings in Toronto.
The charity has been embroiled in a political controversy since the Trudeau government chose it to run a now-abandoned youth volunteer program.
WE Charity says its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “recent events,” prompting a need to shift programming and reduce staff.
At its global headquarters in Toronto, 22 full-time employees will be laid off and another 59 employees working on fixed-term contracts with the charity won’t have their contracts renewed when they expire at the end of the month.
WE Charity’s U.K. operations will be centralized in Canada, which means 19 full-time and contract employees in London will be laid off.
In addition, a number of buildings on a block near Moss Park in Toronto acquired by the charity as part of a 25th anniversary plan to create a youth campus will be assessed by the organization to determine which ones could be sold.