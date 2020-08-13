Loading articles...

Toronto police searching for 11-week-old puppy allegedly stolen off street

11-week-old stolen puppy called King. Toronto police

Police are searching for an 11-week-old puppy they allege was stolen on a Toronto street.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday afternoon, when police say a woman was walking with her children and their two dogs.

They say the woman stopped to help one of the kids, with the dogs a short distance away.

Officers say that then, a man pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road, scooped up one of the dogs, brought it back to the car and sped off.

They say the stolen puppy is an American bulldog and Doberman mix named King, with a black-and-brown brindle coat and a white patch along his snout.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Kipling - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more