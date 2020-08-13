Toronto police searching for 11-week-old puppy allegedly stolen off street

Police are searching for an 11-week-old puppy they allege was stolen on a Toronto street.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday afternoon, when police say a woman was walking with her children and their two dogs.

They say the woman stopped to help one of the kids, with the dogs a short distance away.

Officers say that then, a man pulled his vehicle over to the side of the road, scooped up one of the dogs, brought it back to the car and sped off.

They say the stolen puppy is an American bulldog and Doberman mix named King, with a black-and-brown brindle coat and a white patch along his snout.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.