The Latest: Israeli lawmakers welcome deal on ties with UAE
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 13, 2020 12:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, and Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israeli lawmakers are welcoming the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who is also Israel’s “alternate” prime minister under a power sharing deal, says that Thursday’s agreement expressed an “alliance” between countries in the region who aim for stability and prosperity. He said the agreement will have “many positive implications” on the region and called on other Arab states to pursue peace deals with Israel. He thanked President Trump, calling him a “true friend of Israel.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid said “negotiations and agreements, not unilateral steps like annexation” were key to Israel’s diplomatic relations.