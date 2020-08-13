Raptors assistant coach denies abuse allegations made by ex-wife on social media

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin has denied abuse allegations made public by his former wife on social media.

The accusations were posted to Twitter on Thursday morning by Audrey Griffin, and alleged multiple acts of violence.

Adrian Griffin was in the spotlight during the Raptors game versus Philadelphia Wednesday night after head coach Nick Nurse allowed him to take the head coaching reins. He led the team to a 125-121 win against the 76ers.

Griffin released a statement Thursday afternoon “vehemently” denying the accusations.

“This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny,” Griffin said in his statement. “We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time.”

The Raptors also released a statement of their own: “When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed — Adrian is a valuable member of our team. Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts. We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”

Griffin, 46, played nine seasons in the NBA before starting a coaching career. He has been with the Raptors since June 2018, when he was hired to act as then new head coach Nick Nurse’s lead assistant.

With files from News Staff