Ontario confirms 78 new coronavirus cases, Toronto data not available

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but said updated data from Toronto Public Health was not available, leading to an “underestimation” of the daily count.

There were 95 cases reported on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,787.

The province now has 40,367 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.

