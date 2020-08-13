Ontario confirms 78 new coronavirus cases, Toronto data not available

Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but said updated data from Toronto Public Health was not available, leading to an “underestimation” of the daily count.

There were 95 cases reported on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,787.

The province now has 40,367 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.

Today, Ontario is reporting 78 cases of #COVID19, a 0.2% increase—however, updated numbers from the Toronto Public Health CORES system were not available. Yesterday, the province processed nearly 30,000 tests. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 13, 2020

