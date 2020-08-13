Loading articles...

No in-person fall convocation this year at York, Ryerson, U of T, Seneca

Graduates at York University during the spring convocation on June 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Four Toronto post-secondary institutions have decided not to hold in-person convocation ceremonies this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

York University says it made the “difficult decision” alongside Ryerson University, the University of Toronto and Seneca College.

In a statement, York’s president and vice-chancellor says the school will hold a virtual ceremony.

Rhonda Lenton says students will receive a package that includes their diploma, cap and tassel, and other celebratory items.

She says the school will hold an in-person ceremony for all graduates affected by the pandemic “when it is once again safe and permitted to do so.”

Lenton says the other institutions will have their own approach to marking the milestone.

