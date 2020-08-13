Male dies in hospital after being found bloody, unconscious in Brampton

A male who was found covered in blood and unconscious in Brampton on Thursday afternoon has died.

Peel paramedics say the injured person was rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was found bleeding heavily in the Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate area of Brampton at around 3:23 p.m.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

It’s not yet clear how he was injured. His age has not been released.

Peel police said both the homicide and missing persons bureau are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.

