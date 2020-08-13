Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Male dies in hospital after being found bloody, unconscious in Brampton
by News Staff
Posted Aug 13, 2020 4:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 4:59 pm EDT
A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
A male who was found covered in blood and unconscious in Brampton on Thursday afternoon has died.
Peel paramedics say the injured person was rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was found bleeding heavily in the Queen Mary Drive and Whispering Hills Gate area of Brampton at around 3:23 p.m.
He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
It’s not yet clear how he was injured. His age has not been released.
Peel police said both the homicide and missing persons bureau are investigating.
No further details were immediately available.
More to come
UPDATE: – The victim has been pronounced deceased at hospital – The Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is attending the scene – Media officers @OfficerSarah1 and @AkhilMooken are heading to the scene