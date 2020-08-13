Loading articles...

Longtime president of Vermont's Sugarbush report retiring

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

WARREN, Vt. — The long-time president of Vermont’s Sugarbush ski resort is retiring, the resort announced Thursday.

The resort said that Win Smith, the current president and chief operating officer of Sugarbush will continue as an advisor to the current leadership team.

Smith will be replaced as president on Sept. 1 by John Hammond, formerly the vice-president of mountain operations and recreational services.

“John knows this mountain, its operations, and its guests through and through, and I could not be more excited for and confident in him moving forward,” Smith said in a statement distributed by the resort.

Smith owned Sugarbush from 2001 until January of this year when the resort was sold to the Alterra Mountain Company.

Hammond says he believes Sugarbush’s leadership team is in a strong position to continue to improve upon the guest experience.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Kipling - right lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more