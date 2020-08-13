Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Longtime president of Vermont's Sugarbush report retiring
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 13, 2020 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
WARREN, Vt. — The long-time president of Vermont’s Sugarbush ski resort is retiring, the resort announced Thursday.
The resort said that Win Smith, the current president and chief operating officer of Sugarbush will continue as an advisor to the current leadership team.
Smith will be replaced as president on Sept. 1 by John Hammond, formerly the vice-president of mountain operations and recreational services.
“John knows this mountain, its operations, and its guests through and through, and I could not be more excited for and confident in him moving forward,” Smith said in a statement distributed by the resort.
Smith owned Sugarbush from 2001 until January of this year when the resort was sold to the Alterra Mountain Company.
Hammond says he believes Sugarbush’s leadership team is in a strong position to continue to improve upon the guest experience.