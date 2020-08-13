Loading articles...

Person suffers 'very serious' injuries in Lawrence Heights shooting

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 7:59 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A person has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Lawrence Heights.

Police were called to reports of a man shot in the area of Amaranth Court and Flemington Road just after 7 p.m.

Officers found someone laying on the ground with very serious injuries. They were taken to hospital via an emergency run.

There were reports of a man running away through backyards, but no further suspect details have been released.

More to come

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEARED: #SB400 south of King Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more