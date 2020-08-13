Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products
by the canadian press
Posted Aug 13, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
High Chew edibles are shown on display and offered for sale at the cannabis-themed Kushstock Festival at Adelanto, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2018. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel
OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.
The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.
It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.
Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.
Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.
Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling are critical to keeping people safe.