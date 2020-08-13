Loading articles...

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

High Chew edibles are shown on display and offered for sale at the cannabis-themed Kushstock Festival at Adelanto, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2018. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel

OTTAWA — Health Canada is warning people to do more to keep edible pot products out of the hands of kids.

The department says several children wound up in hospital after accidentally eating illegal edibles that looked like regular candy or other foods and were stored in places kids could easily access like refrigerators and freezers.

It is warning people not to store cannabis products where children can find them, and only to buy legal products that are required to have child-resistant and plain packaging that does not appeal to youngsters.

Canada legalized recreational use of cannabis in October 2018, but food and drinks containing it only became available late last year.

Pot-infused gummies, chocolates and beverages are legal but must be sold by retailers authorized by provincial and territorial governments, bear proper labels and set a maximum THC content.

Health Canada says even adults can be confused between regular candies and baked goods and those containing cannabis, and proper storage and labelling are critical to keeping people safe.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Port Union express blocking the centre lane. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more