German court convicts mother of letting son die of thirst

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

BERLIN — A court in western Germany convicted a 28-year-old woman of negligent homicide Thursday for allowing her young son to die of thirst.

The regional court in Moenchengladbach sentenced the defendant to seven years and six months over the 2-year-old’s death in April 2019.

German news agency dpa reported that the woman admitted during the trial to leaving the toddler alone in a hot room for two days, claiming to have been unable to cope.

Her name wasn’t released in line with privacy laws.

The Associated Press

