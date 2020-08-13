Loading articles...

Carlsberg sees growth in Asia as other markets decline

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT

COPENHAGEN — Danish brewer Carlsberg said Thursday its second quarter net profit dropped 7.3% to 2.9 billion kroner ($458 million) as all its markets were affected “to a greater or lesser extent” by the global coronavirus outbreak.

The Copenhagen-based brewer said it saw “a modest decline in western and eastern Europe, while the solid growth continued in Asia.”

“Recognizing that we’re faced with a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a reduced level of on-trade activity, we’re taking measures to adapt our business accordingly,” CEO Cees ’t Hart said.

“To mitigate the impact of weaker volumes and mix, we’ve reinforced our focus on costs, cash and liquidity,” he said.

Carlsberg said its second quarter revenue declined 14.6% and total sales volumes declined 7.8%.

After suspending its outlook for 2020 on April 2 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the brewer issued a new one, saying operating profit is expected to decline by 10 % to 15%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:36 AM
Northbound Dufferin ramp to #WB401 blocked with debris
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more