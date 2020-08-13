Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Carlsberg sees growth in Asia as other markets decline
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 13, 2020 5:13 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT
COPENHAGEN — Danish brewer Carlsberg said Thursday its second quarter net profit dropped 7.3% to 2.9 billion kroner ($458 million) as all its markets were affected “to a greater or lesser extent” by the global coronavirus outbreak.
The Copenhagen-based brewer said it saw “a modest decline in western and eastern Europe, while the solid growth continued in Asia.”
“Recognizing that we’re faced with a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a reduced level of on-trade activity, we’re taking measures to adapt our business accordingly,” CEO Cees ’t Hart said.
“To mitigate the impact of weaker volumes and mix, we’ve reinforced our focus on costs, cash and liquidity,” he said.
Carlsberg said its second quarter revenue declined 14.6% and total sales volumes declined 7.8%.
After suspending its outlook for 2020 on April 2 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the brewer issued a new one, saying operating profit is expected to decline by 10 % to 15%.