Loading articles...

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving transport truck

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 5:36 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash overnight in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Rutherford Road South and Glidden Road just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a transport truck.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The area has been closed off while police investigate.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:36 AM
Northbound Dufferin ramp to #WB401 blocked with debris
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:24 AM
Good Thursday morning! Another gorgeous day on the way. Lots of ☀️with a bit more humidity (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more