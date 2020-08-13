Loading articles...

Alaska to seek additional $300 a week unemployment benefits

Last Updated Aug 13, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

JUNEAU, Alaska — The state is seeking to provide unemployed Alaskans an extra $300 a week in benefits under an option offered by the federal government.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the decision Thursday. It is not clear yet when the money for the unemployment benefits might be available.

An executive order by President Donald Trump provides for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to states through a grant application process, said Patsy Westcott, director of the Alaska labour department’s Division of Employment and Training Services. States have until Sept. 20 to submit applications, she said.

Westcott did not know if the process is competitive but said all states were encouraged to apply.

Congress earlier this year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, approved payments of an additional $600 a week for unemployed workers; those benefits expired Aug. 1. Trump’s recent order came with Congress unable to agree on terms for a possible extension.

Alaska had 37,700 fewer jobs in June than it did in June 2019, according to the state labour department. July’s figures aren’t out yet. The June numbers showed widespread business disruptions related to COVID-19, with the leisure and hospitality industry hit particularly hard, according to the department.

The Associated Press

