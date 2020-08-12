Loading articles...

Windsor-Essex joins rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening plan

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 6:03 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at a COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lautens-Pool Image
Summary

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying COVID-19 case counts have dropped enough to warrant the move

Windsor's mayor says the city will move forward "cautiously" and ask for additional resources if case counts spike

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying COVID-19 case counts have dropped enough to warrant the move.

The decision means most businesses and public spaces to will be allowed to reopen, but public health guidance on physical distancing and social “bubbles” of 10 people remain in place.

Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3, which other parts of the province entered throughout last month.

Windsor’s mayor said Tuesday that the city will move forward “cautiously” and ask for additional resources if case counts spike.

Drew Dilkens praised the province for dispatching additional resources to the region to help co-ordinate the local response to the farm outbreaks.

Related Stories

Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 3 on WednesdayUnion, automakers begin negotiations as uncertain economy raises stakesSchool bus operators grapple with how to transport kids safely as the pandemic continuesProvince to fast-track new Long Term Care Home in Toronto, adding 320 beds
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:47 AM
Construction delays building #WB401 from Thickson to Brock Street.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Comfortable temperatures this Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a hot one but low humidity for #Toronto GTA Enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more