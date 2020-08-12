Boy, 17, charged in Wexford Heights murder

Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old boy with second-degree murder after a man was shot to death in Toronto’s Wexford Heights neighbourhood earlier this year.

Police were called to the area of Tower Drive and Brian Avenue near Lawrence Avenue East at around 11 p.m. on May 2, 2020, following reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving on the scene they discovered a victim suffering serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre where he died. He was later identified as Daniel Boima, 23, of Toronto.

On Wednesday, Toronto police executed a search warrant at a residential unit in Scarborough, where they arrested a teen and charged him with Boima’s murder.

The youth, who cannot be named, is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, 2020.