Two dead, one survivor after B.C. fish boat sinks off Vancouver Island
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2020 11:50 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 11:58 am EDT
VICTORIA — The British Columbia Coroners Service says two people have died after a Canadian fishing boat sank in waters west of Vancouver Island.
The United States Coast Guard says it received a distress call early Tuesday advising the Arctic Fox II was in trouble more than 100 kilometres off the northwestern tip of Washington State.
The 20-metre boat was gone by the time a helicopter reached the scene, but the coast guard says a single crew member was rescued from a lifeboat.
The bodies of the other two crew members, who were both Canadian, have been recovered and the coroners service says they have been flown to Victoria.
The cause of the sinking is undetermined.
U.S. officials say the vessel went down in international waters, but Canada will lead the investigation and American crews will assist if required.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020
The Canadian Press
