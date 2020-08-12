Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Train derails in Scotland; no immediate reports of injuries
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 12, 2020 7:11 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
LONDON — Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, and smoke could be seen rising from the site.
The British Transport Police force said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) northeast of Edinburgh, where a train had derailed.
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that it was “an extremely serious incident.”
“I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved,” she said.
The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight.