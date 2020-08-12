Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto film festival's TIFF Tribute Awards to air on CTV
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2020 10:19 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT
A star-studded awards fundraiser from the Toronto International Film Festival will air on CTV, with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins among the newly announced honorees. A man walks on a red carpet displaying a sign for the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Wednesday, September 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Organizers say the annual TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast Sept. 15 on CTV and the network’s digital platforms.
Other newly announced honourees include filmmakers Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair.
They join previously announced recipient Kate Winslet.
This is the second year of the TIFF Tribute Awards, and the first year the event is being broadcast.
The event will be virtual this year, as the festival’s 45th edition runs online and with some in-person screenings from Sept. 10-19.
Bell Media Studios will produce the one-hour show, which will feature messages from the honourees.
Variety magazine will stream it to a global audience.
The TIFF Tribute Awards support the organization’s year-round programming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.