Loading articles...

Toronto film festival's TIFF Tribute Awards to air on CTV

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

A star-studded awards fundraiser from the Toronto International Film Festival will air on CTV, with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins among the newly announced honorees. A man walks on a red carpet displaying a sign for the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Wednesday, September 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — A star-studded awards fundraiser from the Toronto International Film Festival will air on CTV, with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins among the newly announced honorees.

Organizers say the annual TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast Sept. 15 on CTV and the network’s digital platforms.

Other newly announced honourees include filmmakers Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair.

They join previously announced recipient Kate Winslet.

This is the second year of the TIFF Tribute Awards, and the first year the event is being broadcast.

The event will be virtual this year, as the festival’s 45th edition runs online and with some in-person screenings from Sept. 10-19.

Bell Media Studios will produce the one-hour show, which will feature messages from the honourees.

Variety magazine will stream it to a global audience.

The TIFF Tribute Awards support the organization’s year-round programming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 express lanes still CLOSED from Warden to Morningside for a collision investigation. The left lane i…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
Comfortable temperatures this Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a hot one but low humidity for #Toronto GTA Enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more