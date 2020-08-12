Loading articles...

Police probe suspicious death after body found in North York building

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say they are treating the death of a man whose body was found in the hallway of residential building in North York as suspicious.

Officers were called to Harding Avenue and Jane Street at around 8:49 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a man sleeping in the building.

Upon arrival police determined that the man was deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

