Police probe suspicious death after body found in North York building
by News Staff
Posted Aug 12, 2020 12:15 pm EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say they are treating the death of a man whose body was found in the hallway of residential building in North York as suspicious.
Officers were called to Harding Avenue and Jane Street at around 8:49 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a man sleeping in the building.
Upon arrival police determined that the man was deceased at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
CHECK ADDRESS: Harding Av + Jane St * 8:49 am * – Officers called to check on man sleeping in a building – Man located is deceased – His death is being treated as suspicious – Officers are investigating – Some areas blocked off#GO1507711 ^dh pic.twitter.com/8YhqPkbvbJ