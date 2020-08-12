Loading articles...

Sheriff: Woman killed by ex during daughter's online class

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — A Florida woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend as her daughter started her first day of online school, authorities said.

A Warfield Elementary School teacher told investigators she could hear some kind of domestic disturbance from her 10-year-old student’s video chat Tuesday morning, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said during a news conference. The teacher said she muted the audio from that student but then saw the girl cover her ears before the screen went blank.

Donald Williams, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maribel Rosado Morales, 32. Investigators said the shooting occurred at the woman’s Indiantown home in front of her four children and their two cousins.

The Associated Press

