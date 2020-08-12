Loading articles...

Puerto Rico Supreme Court upholds second round of primaries

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 7:14 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the votes cast during a botched primary over the weekend are valid and that a second round of voting will be held Aug. 16 at centres that never opened or did not remain open for the required eight hours.

The ruling was a response to five lawsuits filed after missing or delayed ballots meant that voting occurred in only about 60 of Puerto Rico’s 110 precincts Sunday.

“Let’s hope that, in the name of democracy, there are no more failures, inefficiencies, errors or delays. Any other result or deviation from what is stated here would be clearly unacceptable,” the court stated.

DáNica Coto, The Associated Press

