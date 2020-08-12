Man rushed to hospital after apparent electrocution in Bloor West Village

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after he was reportedly electrocuted at a building in Bloor West Village.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Police said the man was working in an electrical vault at the time. He was unconscious when paramedics arrived and was rushed to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The incident knocked out power in the area.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate.



More to come