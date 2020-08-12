Loading articles...

Hungary to buy air defence missiles from US for $1 billion

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary signed a declaration of intent Wednesday to purchase air defence missiles from the United States for around $1 billion.

The agreement was signed by Hungarian Defence Minister Tibor Benko and David Cornstein, the U.S. ambassador to Hungary.

The U.S. Embassy described the deal as Hungary’s “largest-ever defence procurement from the United States.

According to the Hungarian Defence Ministry, it includes both air-to-air and land-to-air missiles.

Hungary has been a NATO member since 1999.

In revealing his government’s plans to secure U.S.-made weapons, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last year that “the construction of the modern Hungarian army is happening now.”

The Orban government has increased annual defence spending since around 2015 following deep cuts in the years following the 2008 financial crisis. NATO members agreed in 2014 to gradually raise national defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2024.

According to Hungary’s 2021 budget plan, defence spending is projected to reach 778 billion forints ($2.25 billion) next year, or around 1.66% of GDP.

The Associated Press

