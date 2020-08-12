Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
France seeks co-operation from Iran, Russia on Lebanon
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 12, 2020 1:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Wednesday to the leaders of Russia and Iran and urged them to co-operate with the rest of the international community to restore stability in Lebanon.
While Iran and Russia are important power players in the region and have offered Lebanon aid since last week’s devastating explosion, neither participated in an international donors’ conference Sunday organized by France and the U.N. to help rebuild Beirut.
Macron visited Beirut in the wake of the blast and offered broad support for the former French protectorate.
Speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, Macron said the region’s major powers should avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government, according to Macron’s office.
And speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron suggested that Russia should support Lebanon via collective efforts at the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.