Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Eglinton

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 5:39 am EDT

A man has been rushed to hospital after an early-morning shooting on Danforth Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment building near Eglinton Avenue East around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with critical gunshot wounds.

There has been no word on suspects.

