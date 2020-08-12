Loading articles...

Child struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 6:19 pm EDT

A child has been struck by a vehicle in the area of Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard. CITYNEWS

A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene at Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

The incident appears to have occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building.

A citizen took the child to hospital and the driver involved remained on the scene.

The gender and age of the child is unknown. They have been taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Weston collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
Comfortable temperatures this Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a hot one but low humidity for #Toronto GTA Enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more