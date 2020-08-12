Child struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene at Confederation Parkway and Paisley Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

The incident appears to have occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building.

A citizen took the child to hospital and the driver involved remained on the scene.

The gender and age of the child is unknown. They have been taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.



