Bat at Grand Canyon National Park tested positive for rabies

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A bat collected along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park has tested positive for rabies, authorities said.

Park officials said the bat was found Aug. 6 at the Whitmore Helipad and didn’t come in contact with any visitors .

Grand Canyon National Park encompasses 277 miles (446 kilometres) of the Colorado River and adjacent uplands.

Officials said Grand Canyon National Park is working with the National Park Service to protect the health and safety of visitors by testing any sick or dead wildlife.

In recent months, wildlife managers have reported an increase in human-bat interactions.

People who have had physical contact with a bat are advised to seek medical attention and be assessed for appropriate medical treatment.

The Associated Press

