Ball python that went missing in Victoria found hiding under vehicle

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

VICTORIA — Police say a large snake that went missing somewhere in a Victoria-area neighbourhood was found hiding under a vehicle.

Victoria police issued a statement saying the nearly 1.4-metre-long ball python, which had been reported missing on Aug. 4, was found Wednesday just before 6 p.m.

They say a patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the animal into custody without incident.

The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment, but appears to be in good health.

The reptile was reported missing not far from Victoria West Park and the Galloping Goose regional trail, a popular walking and cycling trail.

Ball pythons are not venomous but police say a snake of that size could be a risk to pets or other smaller creatures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

