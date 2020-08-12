Loading articles...

5 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Aug 12, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INSIDE BIDEN’S SEARCH FOR A RUNNING MATE He started with a list of roughly 20 contenders, including governors, senators, mayors, House members and other Democratic leaders before narrowing the list to 11 finalists and then selecting Kamala Harris.

2. WHAT’S NEXT IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Pharmaceutical companies are rushing to test drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.

3. ‘IT FEELS LIKE I’M EXPENDABLE’ The coronavirus has impacted Latino efforts to make inroads politically, whether it be running for office or heading to the ballot box.

4. AFTER BLAST, TRAUMA FOR CHILDREN OF BEIRUT Some refuse to return to homes that were damaged or go near glass windows or doors. One 3-year-old is jumpy, is not eating well and refuses to talk to anyone. A 6-year-old boy has recurring bursts of anger.

5. ‘I’VE NEVER DONE THIS BEFORE’ Boisterous rallies against Benjamin Netanyahu bring out a new breed of protesters — young middle-class Israelis who feel his scandal-plagued rule has robbed them of their future.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Markham in the express - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
Comfortable temperatures this Wednesday morning. It’s going to be a hot one but low humidity for #Toronto GTA Enjoy…
Latest Weather
Read more