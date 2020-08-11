Loading articles...

US producer prices up 0.6% in July, biggest jump since 2018

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July, biggest gain since October 2018, with energy prices moving sharply higher.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the jump last month in its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — followed a 0.2% drop in June. Wholesale energy prices shot up 5.3% in July. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, producer prices rose 0.5%.

Over the past year, producer prices are down 0.4%, and core prices are up 0.3%. The sharp recession caused by the coronavirus outbreak has constrained inflation.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR - SB DVP at Lawrence. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Becoming less humid today. Some showers and thunderstorms will move through. Your full forec…
Latest Weather
Read more