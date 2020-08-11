Two fires break out at abandoned buildings near St. Clair and Bathurst

Fire crews have knocked down two separate fires reported in abandoned buildings near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Streets within moments of each other.

The first fire occurred at an abandoned church at Whychwood and St. Clair Avenues just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from multiple exits, but were able to extinguish the blaze.

The second happened nearby on Vaughan Road near St. Clair Avenue just before 7 p.m. The abandoned home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, but a large bulk of fire was knocked down quickly.

There have been no injuries reported.

There is no word yet whether the two fires are related or the cause of the blazes.

The Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.