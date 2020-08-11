Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Safety won't be compromised for vaccine, Canada's top doctors say
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 11, 2020 4:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks as she is joined by Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — The chief public health officer says Canada will not cut corners to get a vaccine for COVID-19 approved.
Dr. Theresa Tam says she has full confidence in Health Canada’s process to approve a vaccine.
She says she is cautiously optimistic that will happen soon but says safety will not be compromised to get there.
Her words come as Russia approved the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, says the Russian product went from discovery to approval unusually fast.
He says there is not really any information available about the safety or effectiveness of the Russian vaccine or how many people were involved in the testing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.