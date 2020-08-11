Loading articles...

Oklahoma deputy fatally shoots man after brief chase

Last Updated Aug 11, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

TULSA, Okla. — A northeastern Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who tried to grab another deputy’s gun following a brief chase early Tuesday, a sheriff said.

The chase began when a deputy tried to stop the man for having no rear lights about 2 a.m. on the eastern edge of Tulsa, said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. The man led deputies on a slow-speed chase before ramming a patrol car, getting out and fighting with deputy, Walton said.

The man then tried to grab one deputy’s gun and was shot by another deputy.

The deputies, who were not injured, were placed on paid leave, Walton said.

No names were immediately released and Walton did not immediately return a phone call for further information.

The Associated Press

